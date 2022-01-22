BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Nathan Johnson posted 17 points as Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Maine 88-46 on Saturday.
Keondre Kennedy had 15 points and seven rebounds for UMBC (7-10, 2-4 America East Conference). Yaw Obeng-Mensah added 12 points and seven rebounds. Szymon Wojcik had seven rebounds.
The Retrievers forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
UMBC dominated the first half and led 45-20 at halftime. The Black Bears' 20 points in the first half were a season low for the team.
Adefolalrin Adetogun had 10 points for the Black Bears (3-13, 0-5), whose losing streak reached seven games. Kristians Feierbergs added nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.