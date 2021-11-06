HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns and North Texas beat Southern Mississippi 38-14 on Saturday.
Johnson ran it 17 times for 119 yards and Ragsdale added 112 yards on 15 carries. Johnson's 8-yard touchdown pulled North Texas (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) to 14-7 at halftime. Ragsdale added a 2-yard score and a 44-yarder in the third quarter.
The Mean Green’s KD Davis recovered a fumble in the end zone with 3:44 remaining to cap the scoring.
North Texas finished with 321 yards rushing. Austin Aune was 16-of-30 passing for 216 yards.
Jake Lange threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee for Southern Miss (1-7, 0-4). Jay Stanley's 55-yard pick-6 gave the Golden Eagles an early 14-0 lead.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.