CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 18 points as Illinois-Chicago turned back Robert Morris 80-75 on Thursday night.
Damaria Franklin added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Flames (8-12, 4-7 Horizon League), who ended a four-game skid. Jalen Warren totaled 15 points and Zion Griffin scored 14.
Kahliel Spear had 23 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Colonials (5-17, 3-10). Justin Winston added 19 points. Michael Green III had 16 points.
