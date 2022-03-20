CINCINNATI (AP) — Nate Johnson had 16 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers defeated Florida 72-56 in the NIT second round on Sunday.
Jack Nunge added 12 points for the Musketeers (20-13). Colby Jones chipped in 11, Dwon Odom scored 10 and Zach Freemantle had 10. Odom also had seven rebounds.
Florida totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Kowacie Reeves had 14 points for the Gators (20-14). Tyree Appleby added 10 points. Colin Castleton had 10 points.
