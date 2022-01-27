IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Austin Johnson totaled 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks to lead UC Irvine past Cal State Bakersfield 57-52 on Thursday night.
JC Butler had eight points for the Anteaters (7-7, 2-3 Big West Conference) and he made the only 3-pointer of the game.
Dalph Panopio scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Roadrunners (6-8, 1-4). Cameron Smith totaled 13 points. Justin Edler-Davis had 10 points and seven rebounds. Austin Johnson had 11 points and four blocks. Bakersfield was 0 for 12 from 3-point range.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.