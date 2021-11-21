BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jamal Johnson scored a season-high 15 points — hitting five 3-pointers — to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers rolled past Alabama A&M 86-41 on Sunday.
Quan Jackson added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (4-1), who rebounded from a 66-63 loss at South Carolina. The Blazers scored 56 points after halftime.
Michael Ertel and Jordan Walker scored 11 apiece and KJ Buffen had 10. Walker posted seven assists.
Jalen Johnson had nine points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-3).
