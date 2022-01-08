AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jackie Johnson III had 27 points, tying his season high, as Duquesne edged past UMass 78-74 on Saturday. Amir Spears added 21 points for the Dukes.
Kevin Easley Jr. had 10 points and five steals for Duquesne (6-7, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Leon Ayers III added seven rebounds.
C.J. Kelly had 19 points for the Minutemen (7-7, 0-2). Rich Kelly added 16 points. Noah Fernandes had 14 points and six rebounds.
