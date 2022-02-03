PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 17 points as Saint Mary's easily defeated Portland 75-54 on Thursday night.
Matthias Tass had 12 points for Saint Mary's (18-4, 6-1 West Coast Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Kyle Bowen added 11 points. Tommy Kuhse had six rebounds.
Tyler Robertson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Pilots (11-11, 2-5). Mike Meadows added 10 points. Chika Nduka had 10 rebounds.
Moses Wood, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Pilots, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.