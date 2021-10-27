KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice to extend his goals streak to eight games and Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference.
Kansas City (17-7-7) has 58 points, tied with Seattle atop the conference, and has won six of its last eight games.
The 31-year-old Russell, who has a career-high 14 goals this season, ran onto a cross by Gadi Kinda, burst past a defender and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to open the scoring in the 40th minute and scored again in the 82nd — his 10th goal in the last eight games — to give Sporting a 2-0 lead.
Sporting Kansas City, which clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win at Seattle on Saturday, is assured of no worse than the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
The Galaxy (13-12-7), who had their four-game unbeaten run snapped, are hovering above the playoff line with 46 points, just one ahead of eighth-place Vancouver.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.