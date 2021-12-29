LONDON (AP) — John Terry is back at Chelsea after taking up a coaching consultancy role in the club’s academy.
Terry, who played 717 games for Chelsea and is one of the team's greatest players, will work with players and coaching staff in the youth development program, the club said Wednesday.
“As well as delivering on-field coaching, our former club captain will contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players and support parent dialogue,” Chelsea said.
Terry retired from playing in 2018 and gained some coaching experience as assistant manager at Aston Villa from 2018-21.
He will start his new role next month.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.