WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Johnson scored 18 points and the United States overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Puerto Rico 93-76 on Thursday night in World Cup qualifying.
The Americans (2-1) only need to avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying, and they look eminently capable of clearing that bar despite the absence of NBA players. The 40-year-old Johnson — a seven-time All-Star who briefly returned to the NBA and played in one game for the Boston Celtics in December — is the only big name on the current U.S. roster. Most of the players came from the G League.
The Puerto Ricans (1-2), who seemed to have most of the small crowd on their side, led 32-22 in the second quarter after a layup by Ismael Romero, but the U.S. fought its way back. The Americans trailed 44-42 at halftime, then dominated the third quarter.
Jared Harper’s 3-pointer gave the U.S. a 71-58 lead, and then a steal and dunk by Jordan Bell pushed the lead to 15.
The Americans will face Mexico on Sunday. The U.S. lost to Mexico 97-88 in November.
The other U.S. victory was 95-90 over Cuba. This was a much more emphatic win. Matt Ryan of the Grand Rapids Gold scored 15 points, and Justin Wright-Foreman of the Birmingham Squadron added 13.
Javier Mojica led Puerto Rico with 18.
The World Cup takes place next year from Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. Teams can qualify directly from the World Cup for the 2024 Olympics.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.