WASHINGTON (AP) — The September unemployment rate for Hispanic and Latino Americans fell for a second straight month to 3.9%, the lowest level since record-keeping began in 1972. The improvement in the category, which includes all races, stemmed from more people seeking and finding jobs.

The jobless rate for white Americans also dropped to a 50-year-low of 3.2% from 3.4% in August. It was the lowest level since a 3% figure in 1969.

Less educated Americans benefited from the still-solid job market in September. The unemployment rate for workers without a high school diploma fell to 4.8% from 5.4% in August. It marked the lowest level on records since 1992.

The Labor Department said Friday that all told, employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September. The overall unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% from 3.7% in August.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.

Unemployment rate by group:
(Numbers in percentages)September 2019 August 2019 September 2018
White3.23.43.3
Black5.55.56.0
Asian2.52.83.5
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity*3.94.24.5
Adult men3.23.43.4
Adult women3.13.33.3
Teenagers12.512.612.6
20-24 years old6.37.06.9
25-54 years old3.03.13.1
55 and over2.42.62.8
Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan*4.53.53.9
No high school diploma4.85.45.6
High school graduate3.63.63.7
Some college2.93.13.2
College graduate2.02.12.0
Duration of Unemployment:
Average length (weeks)22.022.124.1
Jobless 6 months or more (pct.)22.720.622.8
*Includes all races
Source: Labor Department

