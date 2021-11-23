RIVIERA MAYA (AP) — Gibson Jimerson registered 19 points as Saint Louis beat Illinois State 82-76 in the Cancun Challenge - Riviera Division on Tuesday night.
Jordan Nesbitt had 14 points for Saint Louis (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 13 points. Marten Linssen had 10 points.
Antonio Reeves had 20 points for the Redbirds (2-3). Sy Chatman added 13 points. Mark Freeman had 13 points.
___
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
