WASHINGTON (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 20 points, including a go-ahead baseline jumper with 17.5 seconds left, as Saint Louis edged past Saint Bonaventure 57-56 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
Jimerson hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Francis Okoro had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Saint Louis (23-10). Yuri Collins added 11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Jalen Adaway had 18 points for the Bonnies (20-9). Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 10 points.
