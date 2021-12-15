First lady Jill Biden met Wednesday with victims of a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.
Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee, where they thanked the frontline health care workers who treated victims of the parade crash in Waukesha. They were joined by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.
“Our nation is so grateful for you. We have not forgotten about you. We will not forget about you. And you will remain in our minds and our hearts as you continue to process, to heal and to grieve,” Murthy said.
Biden met privately with two injured children and their families at the hospital, the Journal Sentinel reported.
She also stressed the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, urging parents to get their children vaccinated.
Biden, Emhoff and Murthy then traveled to Waukesha, where Biden placed a bouquet of flowers at a memorial for the crash victims at Veterans Park. They planned to also meet with families of the victims and first responders.
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of driving his vehicle into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people.
Brooks' attorneys have said their client is presumed innocent until "the government proves its allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.