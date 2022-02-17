WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey broke a 3-3 tie in the third period to give the Winnipeg Jets a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Canada Life Centre.
The defenseman took a no-look pass from sniper Kyle Connor and his one-timer beat Philipp Grubauer to the blocker side in the Kraken net with six minutes left in the game.
The Kraken fell to 16-30-4 while the Jets improved to 22-18-8, good for 52 points, and now sit just three points below the playoff line.
Grubauer stopped 24 shots in the Kraken net while Eric Comrie blocked 20 shots at the other end of the rink.
The Kraken got off to a fast start. With Jets defenseman Logan Stanley off for boarding early in the first period, left winger Jared McCann fed Vince Dunn at the point and his one-timer beat a screened Comrie at 3:21.
The Kraken doubled their lead just past the midway point of the period when left winger Marcus Johansson was allowed to skate around the Jets net, up the left hand boards before curling into the slot — all without a Jets player laying so much as a glove on him — before ripping a wrist shot past Comrie at 12:15.
The Jets got one back late in the period while killing a high-sticking penalty to Pierre-Luc Dubois. Center Adam Lowry broke in down the right side on a two-on one and fed winger Dominic Toninato, who beat Grubauer to the blocker side with less than 13 seconds on the clock.
The Jets tied things up early in the second period when they kept the puck in the Kraken zone and captain Blake Wheeler fed a saucer pass to Dubois, who was freshly out of the penalty box. His wrist shot beat Grubauer to the glove side at 1:45. It was his 21st goal of the year.
The Jets took the lead on a broken play in the Kraken zone later in the period. Winger Paul Stastny drew multiple Kraken defenders to him before passing to a wide open Wheeler in the slot. His snap shot beat Grubauer at 11:54 for his fifth of the season.
The Kraken tied things up after some sustained pressure in the Jets’ zone in the third. Johansson corralled the puck and found winder Jordan Eberle, who was all alone to Comrie’s right. He tapped in his 14th of the season at 7:02.
After Morrissey gave the Jets the lead in the third, the Kraken pull Grubauer with just less than two minutes to play. Connor finished off the scoring by depositing his 28th of the season into the empty net.
It was the second game in 24 hours for the Jets, who defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-3 Wednesday night. The Kraken, meanwhile, have had three days off since losing at home to Toronto 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.