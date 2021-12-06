NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk was suspended two games Monday for a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto's Rasmus Sandin in the third period Sunday.
After the hit on Sandin, Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza drove his left knee into the face of Pionk, who was stickless and on his knees trying to clear a puck. Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing with NHL, and likely will be suspended.
In-person hearings are required for any suspension that could be at least six games. The date and time of Spezza’s hearing have not been announced.
Sandin skated off the ice after the knee-on-knee hit on his right knee.
The Jets won Sunday’s game 6-3.
