STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 17 to carry Stony Brook to a 65-51 win over Maryland-Baltimore County on Monday.
Anthony Roberts had 11 points for Stony Brook (10-6, 2-1 America East Conference). Tykei Greene added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Yaw Obeng-Mensah had 10 points for the Retrievers (6-9, 1-3). Keondre Kennedy added nine rebounds.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
