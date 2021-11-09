MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 16 points as Middle Tennessee rolled past Brescia 98-59 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Isaiah Turner had 13 points for Middle Tennessee. Eli Lawrence added 12 points and Christian Fussell had 10 points.
Tre Pillow had nine points for the Bearcats.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
