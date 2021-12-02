POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — James Jean-Marie had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Portland State to a 63-55 win over Idaho State on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.
Marlon Ruffin had 10 points and nine rebounds for Portland State (3-3, 1-0).
Tarik Cool had 27 points for the Bengals (1-6, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games.
Austin Smellie grabbed seven rebounds and Robert Ford snared six in defeat.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
