Washington Gov. Jay Inslee dropped his presidential campaign Wednesday evening, announcing on MSNBC that it had become clear that his climate change-focused campaign would not be successful.
Since launching his campaign in March, Inslee has laid out a series of ambitious plans to combat climate change, calling it the one preeminent issue that the next president must combat. Those plans have drawn praise from activists, environmentalists and even his fellow candidates, but Inslee was unable to catch on with voters in early polls.
His campaign, on Monday, celebrated that he'd amassed 130,000 separate donors, surpassing a threshold set by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to qualify for the third debate next month. But he was never close to the DNC's other threshold — 2% support in early polls. He didn't reach the mark in any poll and his polling average hovered just barely above zero.
"Our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion -- and must be the top priority for our next president," Inslee wrote in a message to supporters Wednesday night. "But I've concluded that my role in that effort will not be as a candidate to be the next president of the United States."
Inslee, through a campaign spokeswoman, declined an interview request. He said he would provide a statement Thursday including whether he would seek a third term as governor.
In his letter to supporters he noted that almost every Democratic presidential candidate has released plans to combat climate change and that both MSNBC and CNN are planning climate town hall events, partially in response to his repeated calls for a climate-focused debate.
Other officials, including Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and King County Executive Dow Constantine, have said they were eyeing the governor's office should Inslee choose not to run for a third term.
Constantine, Wednesday night, said the two men had discussed Inslee’s forthcoming plans, but he wouldn’t say what they were.
“I'll let him speak,” said Constantine, referring to an expected announcement by Inslee on Thursday.
Constantine credited Inslee with successfully inserting climate change into the debate among Democratic presidential contenders.
“They're going to have a climate debate on CNN in large part because of his efforts and I think that's critical,” said Constantine. “I think that he did a great service to our nation and the world in demanding that the most important issue be front and center.”
This story will be updated.
https://twitter.com/MaddowBlog/status/1164344827816882176