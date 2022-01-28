Jared Davidson scored four goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds crushed the Chiefs in Spokane on Friday night, 7-0.
Davidson scored once in each period and twice in the third and Conner Roulette and Henrik Rybinski, who also had an assist, also scored for Seattle.
Reid Schaefer had three assists for the T-birds, who had a three-goal third period to leave no doubt.
Gymnastics
• No. 16 Arizona State edged visiting Washington (1-3, 0-2 Pac-12) 195.275 to 195.100. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm tied for first in the all-around at 39.375 for Washington.
More Hockey
• Jacob Wright had a goal and an assist as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 2-0. Jackson Berezowski and Hunter Campbell also scored for Everett.
Tennis
• Hikaru Sato earned the tiebreaking win as the Washington women improved to 4-0 with a 4-3 win over Denver at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Los Angeles.
• The Washington State women captured their second-straight match to open the season, a 5-2 win over Montana.
• The Seattle U men’s and women’s teams lost at Montana State by an identical 6-1 score.
Soccer
• The Sounders announced that it has acquired $250,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Dallas in exchange for a 2022 International Roster Slot.
• The Sounders also announced that they hired Tyler Cox as the club’s new Director of Analytics. Cox brings over eight years of experience with Arsenal Data Analytic.
