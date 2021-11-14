TOKYO (AP) — U.S. and Japanese officials agreed Monday to launch talks aimed at settling a dispute over American tariffs on imports of Japanese steel and aluminum.
The agreement came in a meeting between visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japan’s industry minister, Koichi Hagiuda.
Japan hopes to convince Washington to lift tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump’s administration. The U.S. recently resolved a similar dispute with the European Union.
The two sides also issued a statement saying they will set up the “Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership.” The Commerce Department and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said they are “committed to working through JUCIP to strengthen the competitiveness, resiliency, and security of both economies.”
