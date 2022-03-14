WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamion Christian was fired as men's basketball coach at George Washington on Monday after wrapping up a third consecutive losing season at the school.
GW went 12-18 during 2021-22, including a 99-88 loss to UMass last week in the Colonials' first game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.
Christian's overall record was 29-50 during his three years, going 1-3 in the conference tourney, and the decision to let him go “was based on our performance on the court,” GW athletic director Tanya Vogel said in a statement.
“This is a challenging day, as Jamion has faced significant adversity in his three years with us, and his relentless optimism and positivity was a source of energy on dark days,” Vogel said.
She said George Washington is “determined to find our way back to a place on the national stage ... and be in the picture for postseason success on an annual basis."
