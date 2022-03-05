LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James had 23 points as Rider got past Monmouth 74-65 on Saturday.
James shot 10 for 12 from the field. He added seven rebounds.
Dwight Murray, Jr. had 16 points and six assists for Rider (12-18, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn had seven rebounds.
Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 15 points for the Hawks (19-12, 11-9). Walker Miller added 11 points and nine rebounds. George Papas also had 11 points.
The Broncs evened the season series against the Hawks. Monmouth defeated Rider 60-58 on Feb. 18.
