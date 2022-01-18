American midfielder James Sands made his debut for Glasgow Rangers, playing the entire match during a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on Tuesday night in the Scottish Premier League.
The 21-year-old from Rye, New York, was loaned from Major League Soccer champion New York City to Rangers on Jan. 5, a deal that runs through the 2023-24 Scottish season.
Sands made his MLS debut in 2017 and appeared last year in 26 regular-season games and four postseason matches. He was selected to the MLS All-Star team.
