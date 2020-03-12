The James Beard Foundation announced Thursday that it has postponed the 2020 James Beard Awards due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Oscars" of the restaurant world, the James Beard restaurants and chefs awards ceremony was supposed to take place in Chicago on May 4. Its media awards were scheduled for April 24 in New York.
However, both awards, and the leadership awards originally scheduled for May 3 in Chicago have now been postponed, the JBF said in a released statement. The James Beard Awards will now take place this summer, though the exact date has not yet been determined.
The organization will, however, still announce award nominees as planned on March 25.
The JBF announced earlier its awards semifinalists last month, and the following 17 Seattle-area chefs were among them.
Best New Restaurant
Il Nido
Outstanding Chef
Holly Smith, Cafe Juanita, Kirkland
Outstanding Baker
Matt Tinder, Saboteur Bakery, Bremerton
Outstanding Hospitality
Canlis
Outstanding Wine Program
L’Oursin
Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer
Steve Luke, Cloudburst Brewing
Rising Star Chef
Liz Kenyon, Rupee Bar
Shota Nakajima, Adana
Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
Chera Amlag, Hood Famous Cafe + Bar
Jay Blackinton, Hogstone’s Wood Oven, Orcas Island
Logan Cox, Homer
Sun Hong, By Tae
Mitch Mayers, Sawyer
Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi
Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago
Chad White, Zona Blanca, Spokane
Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule