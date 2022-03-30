JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed defensive end Arden Key to a one-year contract on Wednesday, giving them an athletic pass rusher to play opposite Josh Allen and potentially alongside rookie Aiden Hutchinson.
Key should be an upgrade from 2020 first-round draft pick K'Lavon Chaisson and veteran Jihad Ward. He is coming off his best year, recording 6 1/2 sacks for San Francisco while playing with Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.
A third-round draft pick from LSU in 2018, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Key spent the first three years of his NFL career with Oakland/Las Vegas before signing with the 49ers. He has 71 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks in 54 games.
Jacksonville has the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for the second straight year and could use it to add Hutchinson, the Michigan standout who had 14 sacks last season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.