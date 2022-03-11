JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran running back Carlos Hyde on Friday, parting with one of the players former coach Urban Meyer brought in to help the team acclimate to his methods.
Hyde played for Meyer at Ohio State. The Jaguars paid him $2.44 million in 2021 to play behind starter James Robinson. Hyde finished with 253 yards rushing and a touchdown in his eighth NFL season.
It was his second stint in Jacksonville. He also spent much of the 2018 season with the Jaguars, a tenure that ended after he refused to enter a game late in the season.
The Jaguars also tendered three exclusive-rights free agents: pass rusher Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell and running back Mekhi Sargent. All three had expiring contracts and fewer than three accrued seasons, so Jacksonville retains exclusive negotiating rights with those players.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.