Jacob Eason will be the Washington Huskies' starting quarterback next Saturday against Eastern Washington.
But he won't be the only quarterback that plays.
After he announced Eason as the team's starter on Friday, sixth-year Husky head coach Chris Petersen added that sophomore Jake Haener will also receive reps in the game.
"Jake Haener and Jacob Eason ... obviously two really good quarterbacks," Petersen said. "It was a tight competition, and you take it as long as you can and you’ve got to make a decision and roll with it.
"Jake Haener will play in that first game. He should, he deserves it and he will."
But exactly how much will Haener play? When asked specifically if the plan is to split series with both quarterbacks, Petersen said: “We have a plan, but we would not tell you the plan.”
He would also not divulge if the current plan is to continue playing both Eason and Haener further into the regular season.
“You know us. We take this thing one day, one week at a time," Petersen said. "We’ve set our plan moving forward, and you’re always adapting and adjusting depending on how things go.
"We’ve got our guy. We’re not having anybody look over their shoulder, but we’ve got a plan for how we’re going to do this. It’s important to have a good plan. You over-plan, you adapt and adjust as the seasons go. That’s just how it is.”
But how can the Huskies simultaneously have "their guy," while also sharing snaps with two separate signal callers?
Isn't it important for the designated starter — Eason in this case — not to be looking over his shoulder?
“For sure. I think everybody knows that. You and I both know that," Petersen said. "We talk about that. We talk about that long before these days come, not just with our quarterbacks but everybody. Guys have to play free and cut it loose and know there’s going to be mistakes made. We will look at that as coaches, and we’ve got to clean those things up as coaches. But our mission around here, if there’s one thing, it’s a constant state of improvement. If guys are growing and improving, that’s all we can ask. You’ve got to learn from your mistakes.
"So there is a balance there. We all understand that, and they understand it as well.”
