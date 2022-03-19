COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson tossed in 17 points as Texas A&M beat Oregon 75-60 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.
Manny Obaseki had 11 points for the Aggies (25-12). Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III both scored 10. added 10 points. Tyrece Radford had 11 rebounds and scored eight.
N'Faly Dante had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Ducks (20-15). Eric Williams Jr. also had 13 points, while De'Vion Harmon scored 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.