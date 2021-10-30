BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Luke Jackson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lift Southern to a 38-35 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday night.
Alcorn State's Felix Harper tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to CJ Bolar that tied the game 35-35 with about a minute left. On the ensuing series, Glendon McDaniel completed 4 of 5 passes to set up Jackson's game-winning kick.
McDaniel was 20-of-34 passing for 258 yards and threw one touchdown pass. Jerodd Sims added 74 yards rushing on 22 carries that included three short-yardage touchdown runs for Southern (4-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference)
Harper threw for 206 yards and four touchdown passes to lead Alcorn State (5-3, 4-1). Each of Bolar's two catches were for scores. Niko Duffey added 128 yards rushing with a 7-yard touchdown run.
