TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vance Jackson scored 22 points and his 3-pointer with 24 seconds left carried East Carolina to a 73-71 win over Tulsa on Tuesday night.
Tulsa's Darien Jackson missed a layup on the ensuing possession which allowed the Pirates to hang on for the victory.
Tremont Robinson-White had 13 points and six assists for East Carolina (12-11, 3-8 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Brandon Suggs added six assists and five steals.
East Carolina scored a season-high 46 points after halftime.
Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-15, 1-10). Rey Idowu added 15 points. Darien Jackson had 13 points and six rebounds.
