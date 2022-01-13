GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Donovan Ivory came off the bench to tally 19 points to lead Green Bay to a 69-54 win over IUPUI on Thursday night, ending the Phoenix's seven-game losing streak.
Randy Tucker had 17 points and eight rebounds for Green Bay (3-12, 2-4 Horizon League). Kamari McGee added 12 points. Lucas Stieber had seven assists.
B.J. Maxwell had 18 points for the Jaguars (1-13, 0-5), who have now lost eight straight games. Azariah Seay added 16 points and nine rebounds.
