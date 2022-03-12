WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Stanislav Ivanov scored in the first half, Jonathan Bornstein added a late goal and the Chicago Fire beat DC United 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.
The Fire (1-0-2) never trailed on the way to their first win after Ivanov's goal in the 32nd minute.
Bornstein's goal came in the 80th minute. Gabriel Slonina had two saves on the way to a shutout.
The Fire outshot United 10-8 and had a 7-2 edge in shots on goal.
Bill Hamid saved five shots for United (2-1-0).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
