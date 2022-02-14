POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 20 points as Marist topped Niagara 77-70 on Monday night.
Ricardo Wright had 19 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes (11-13, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Jones added 18 points and three blocks.
Marcus Hammond had 21 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (11-13, 6-9). Julian Mackey added 16 points. Noah Thomasson had 13 points and six rebounds.
