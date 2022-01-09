The Kraken last played a game eight days ago.
On Monday night, as of this writing, they'll finally get another game in.
It's been a weird week in the weird short existence of the Kraken in a weird NHL season. Without games, the Kraken practiced five of their seven days away from Climate Pledge Arena in anticipation of a three-game road trip it seems will actually happen.
Of course, originally that was supposed to be a four-game trip; originally, the Kraken were slated to be in Winnipeg on Saturday night before that got scrapped. They were also supposed to face the Islanders at home on Tuesday and Senators on Thursday, but neither of those things happened.
Instead, they'll embark on a road trip for the first time since they were in San Jose and Anaheim in mid-December. Their end-of-the-month trips to Calgary and Vancouver had also been scrapped.
"Everybody wants to play," said Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer. "We are really excited to get going again. We don't want to sit around practicing for nothing. We're excited to get this game in Colorado going. But on the other hand it gives you a chance to clear your mind a little bit and then a chance to work on things you don't have time on usually."
The Kraken aren't unique to anyone else in the NHL right now. Games are being scrapped left and right with two more across the league postponed on Sunday. Seattle has been unable to find any game rhythm in over a month and has won just twice since Dec. 1, losing eight of its last nine games.
Since the last time the Kraken played, a loss to the Canucks on home ice, they've had Jeremy Lauzon and Mason Appleton return from COVID-19 protocol and Alexander Wennberg enter it. They're 15 points out of the playoffs, but they've only lost ground by two points.
The only thing they've had control of for the last week has been what they could do in practice, while at times not having their full roster. The emphasis has been on compete and winning battles.
"It's not game action, but we tried to push the competitiveness to the top level you can get in a practice," said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol. "The consistency level was there and that's what we wanted to accomplish."
On Monday, the Kraken face a Colorado team that's won five of its last six games, including three of those wins with seven goals. The Avalanche shellacked the Kraken last time they played, 7-3.
Grubauer didn't start against his former team that night. It became their sixth consecutive loss. The Kraken have lost five in a row, so there's an opportunity for history to repeat itself.
"They generate enough on their own, if you play extremely well against them, they are going to generate," said Hakstol. "... Coming off a 10-day break, we have to skate against this team. From there, spending time in the offensive zone without being high risk, checking hard from around your net before they get their transition game going. … They're one of the best teams in the league in terms of generating motion in the offensive zone."
After Colorado the Kraken will draw the Stars (four wins in a row) and the Blues (four wins in last six games). There's not much runway left for the Kraken to pick up points, but after a week off, getting any games in feels like a win itself.
With an entire week of working on their systems, though, one would hope they have some spark, but it's still a challenge to jump back into action during this recent stretch.
"The biggest thing is I think we haven't played in 10 days," said Hakstol. "It's three games since the beginning of the Christmas break. So there's a lot of days in there without games. So trying to work as close to game level as possible. It's difficult to replicate a true game level, especially a midseason level during practice."
