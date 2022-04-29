Issaquah voters appear to have approved the school district's three levy proposals up for consideration this April. As of Friday morning, all three measures on the April 26 ballot have received more than half of voters' approval, though with very different margins.
A King County elections spokesperson says a few more ballots may trickle in over the coming days, but ballot processing is "largely wrapped up."
Issaquah School District's transportation levy received the highest approval percentage, with about 62% of people voting yes. The district plans to use the $3 million generated from the one-year tax measure to help pay for 64 new buses over the next four years.
The district's operations and education programs levy received the next highest approval rate, with about 54% of voters saying yes. The levy will replace the district's expiring one, generating more than $61 million in tax revenue through 2026. According to the district, the levy accounts for more than 15% of its overall budget.
The third levy — earmarked for construction and technology — just barely overcame the majority vote threshold, with a 51% approval rate Friday. That levy replaces an existing one, and will be used to support the construction of a new high school, security updates, and other building repairs. It will also help pay for laptops and mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for students, and will generate more than $31 million annually over the next four years.
Official results will be finalized May 6.
