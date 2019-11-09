PASCO — Issaquah’s Julia David Smith dominated from the beginning on Saturday to win the Class 4A girls race at the state cross-country championships at Sun Willows Golf Course.
David Smith wasted little time at the start to take the lead, and by the 1-mile mark she had an 18-second lead over last year’s state champion, Bellarmine Prep’s Ella Borsheim.
By the 2-mile mark, David Smith’s lead was up to 39 seconds, and she finished the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 26.20 seconds.
Richland’s Natalie Ruzauskas finished second at 18:22.10.
Last year, David Smith finished second to Borsheim with a time of 18:01.7. That’s a pretty big improvement.
“I’m always increasing my training a little bit,” David Smith said. “Honestly, last year I was prepared, but I had a bad day. I came in this year a lot more prepared. I ate well. I rested well. I had a better mindset.”
Redmond, which entered the state meet ranked No. 1, won the state title with 86 points, 21 points better than runner-up Camas.
Lili Hargreaves placed ninth for the Mustangs. Teammate Chloe Connolly was right behind in 10th.
It was one of 10 classification races on the day, plus a wheelchair race and ambulatory race.
A total of 1,546 athletes competed Saturday.
King's Smith takes second in 1A girls race
Colville’s Alaina Stone upset Naomi Smith of King’s to take the state title.
Smith had won last year’s Class 1A girls state title, and for the first two miles she had the lead. But Stone was on her hip for those two miles.
“I kind of expected her to do that,” Smith said. “I was a little tired.”
Stone said by the 2-mile mark, she knew it was time to go.
“I felt good those last couple of miles,” Stone said. “I wanted to drive those final 100 yards as hard as a I could until I was done.”
Stone finished in 17:39.60, while Smith was second in 18:24.0.
“That second mile was really hilly,” admitted Smith. “But she also ran an amazing race.”
Deer Park won the girls team title with 98 points.
Class 4A boys
Ethan Martin led Tahoma’s boys with a ninth-place finish, but it wasn’t enough for the Bears to repeat as team champs.
That title went to Camas with 53 points, and Tahoma was second with 97.
Wil Smith of Lewis & Clark finished first in 15:03.30, and he led a trio of Spokane runners to the top three places.
Class 3A boys
Kamiakin of Kennewick won its third consecutive team title, buoyed by sophomore Isaac Teeples (15:18.10) winning the individual title.
The Braves finished with 34 points, just 18 ahead of Blanchet, which had three placers in the top eight: Kai Gundlach (15:25.50) was second, William Schneider (15:39.60) placed seventh, and Nicky DiMartino (15:41.90) finished eighth.
Class 3A girls
Allie Janke (17:26.80) of North Central of Spokane repeated as state champion, and she and her teammates won another team title with ease.
North Central won its third team title in a row, this time with an impressive 20 points.
Janke's teammates Erinn Hill and Amelu Ruff were right behind in second and third, respectively.
Holy Names Academy, led by Sarah Mirkin’s 16th-place finish, placed second as a team with 84 points.
Class 2A boys
Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche kicked it in hard over the final 100 years to edge Selah’s Shea Mattson by less than a second to win his second consecutive state title.
Kabasenche finished in 15:23.60, while Mattson clocked in at 15:24.20.
Sehome won the team title with 89 points, while Steilacoom was second with 105.
Class 2A girls
Ellensburg’s Leah Holmgren out kicked everyone at the end to take the individual title in 18:16.40.
Bellingham’s Livi Henry Lackland was second in 18:18.70.
Ellensburg also took the team title with 83 points, followed by Bellingham with 102.
Class 1A boys
Adam Briejer of Charles Wright Academy defended his state title, finishing in 15:50.60.
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls won the team title with 92 points, while Klahowya was second with 109 points.
Class 1B/2B boys
Ilwaco sophomore Daniel Quintana had a tremendous kick over the final 100 yards to win the state title in 15:55.80.
Noah Phillips finished fourth to help Northwest Christian of Lacey earned another team title with 70 points, while Pope John Paul II was second with 98 points.
Class 1B/2B girls
Gabby Martin of Life Christian Academy earned her first state title.
Martin crossed the finish line in 17:57.50 — a full 1 minute and 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Anais Mills of Garfield-Palouse.
Pope John Paul II took the first team state title of any kind in the Lacey school’s 10-year history, finishing with 96 points, six points better than second-place Liberty Bell.