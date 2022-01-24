Donna Barba Higuera, a California native who now lives in Issaquah with her family, has won one of the most prestigious awards in children's literature. The American Library Association announced Monday that Higuera's middle-grade book "The Last Cuentista" was the winner of the John Newbery Medal, awarded yearly to the most distinguished children's book published the previous year.
Higuera's book is the 100th winner of the Newbery, established in 1921 and named for an 18th-century English book publisher.
Inspired by science-fiction and Mexican folklore, "The Last Cuentista" has at its center a 12-year-old girl relocated to a new planet after Earth is destroyed, who becomes the only one to remember the stories of her former life. A starred Publisher's Weekly review of the book described it as "gripping, euphonious … and full of storytelling magic."
Higuera's previous books for children include "Lupe Wong Won't Dance," which won a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award in 2020, and the picture book "El Cucuy Is Scared, Too!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.