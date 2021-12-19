JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday approved putting the United States and Canada on its coronavirus travel red list as the omicron variant spreads around the globe.
The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising infections in Israel. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israeli are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.
A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight on Wednesday.
Israel has seen a surge in new cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant in recent weeks, and began closing its borders and restricting travel in late November.
Other countries that were approved to be added to the travel ban are Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.