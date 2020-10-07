A little while ago, a reader asked “Why is nonorganic produce for sale if it’s supposedly not safe to eat? Seeing two of everything at the grocery store angers and confuses me.”
The idea that “nonorganic” produce, typically referred to as “conventional” produce, is unsafe to eat is pervasive, and it largely hinges on a narrow definition of “safe” (i.e., pesticide-free) as well as a black-and-white view of what goes into the production of organic and conventional crops.
According to consumer research, shoppers who reach for organic produce want to avoid a lot of things in or on food, including pesticides and other chemicals. The thought is that not only are organic foods safer, but they’re more nutritious and healthful. I’ve had new patients and clients blurt out “I only eat organic food” within moments of meeting me, as if organic is the singular defining quality of health.
Contrary to what most people believe, “organic” does not necessarily mean “pesticide-free.” Just as organic and conventional farms come in all sizes — from family farms to large “factory farms” — organic and conventional farms can use pesticides to protect crops from pests, weeds and disease. What’s different is which pesticides they’re allowed to use.
Food certified “organic” under the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Organic Program can only be produced using specific pesticides allowed by the NOP.
Generally, natural substances are allowed unless specifically prohibited — arsenic and strychnine are two no-nos — and synthetic (human-made) substances are prohibited unless specifically allowed because there’s no organic substitute and the substance is deemed safe.
Many substances are safe unless they are used excessively. Alcohol is a toxin, but it’s not a problem for most people if consumed in moderation. Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, can cause liver damage if you exceed the recommended dose.
“The first principle of toxicology is ‘the dose makes the poison,’” said Carl Winter, who was a food toxicologist at University of California Cooperative Extension for 32 years before retiring last year.
“It is the amount of exposure to a chemical, not its presence or absence, that determines the potential for harm.
In the case of pesticide residues, the levels are typically far lower than those required to produce harm.”
Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its annual Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program Report for 2018.
The program ensures that FDA-regulated foods sold in this country comply with the maximum residue levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency. The FDA tested 4,404 human food samples for 809 pesticides and industrial chemicals. Of the 1,448 samples produced or grown in the U.S., 96.8% were in compliance and 47.1% had no detectable residues. Of the 2,956 imported food samples, 87.1% were in compliance and 47.2% had no detectable residues.
“While pesticide residues tend to be a little higher in conventional fruits and vegetables than in their organic counterparts, the levels of exposure to pesticides from consuming conventional produce are far lower than those required for health concern,” Winter said.
Wait … a little higher in conventional fruits and vegetables? Yes, due to contamination, most organic produce has detectable levels of not-approved-for-organic pesticides.
As long as the residue levels are below 5% of the tolerance level set by the EPA, they are considered “unintentional.”