WASHINGTON (AP) — Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official.
Martin was attending the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington when he tested positive, ahead of planned St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Thursday with U.S. leaders.
The official was not authorized to talk about Martin's condition and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Biden, who spoke briefly at the event, was not deemed a close contact of Martin, White House spokesman Chris Meagher said. The COVID-19 close call came a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus.
It was not immediately clear how Martin's diagnosis would affect the scheduled St. Patrick’s Day events at the White House.
