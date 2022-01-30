NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points to lead five Iona players in double figures as the Gaels extended their winning streak to seven games, defeating Saint Peter's 85-77 on Sunday.
Ryan Myers added 15 points for the Gaels (18-3, 10-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Joiner had 13 points, while Tyson Jolly scored 11 with eight rebounds. Dylan van Eyck also scored 11.
Doug Edert scored a season-high 21 points for the Peacocks (9-8, 7-3). Matthew Lee scored a career-high 20 points. KC Ndefo had 14 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
