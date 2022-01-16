BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Invisible, Danielle Steel
2. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave
4. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks
5. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
6. Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star, Claudia Gray
7. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult
8. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
9. The Starless Crown, James Rollins
10. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
3. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin
4. The Comfortable Kitchen, Alex Snodgrass
5. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young
6. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
7. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
8. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin
9. Will, Will Smith
10. I’ll Start Again Monday, Lysa TerKeurst
Powered by NPD BookScan. Copyright 2022, NPD Group.
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.