AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Inter Miami CF and the Chicago Fire played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday.
The closest Inter Miami came to scoring was a Leonardo Campana header — off a cross from Gonzalo Higuaín — that hit the crossbar in the first half.
Chicago's best opportunity happened soon after in the 32nd minute when former Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko fed Stanislav Ivanov whose attempt bounced off the post. Neither team had a serious scoring threat after that.
___
