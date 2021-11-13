Here are three instant impressions from Washington's 35-30 loss to Arizona State on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.
Great start, terrible finish
A huge question entering the game was how would Washington react on the field Saturday to all the turmoil surrounding the program, with offensive coordinator John Donovan getting fired and coach Jimmy Lake getting suspended for a game since last week's loss to Oregon.
Would the Huskies be mentally ready for the game against Arizona State?
They certainly were, playing with passion, precision and imagination — something that has often been lacking this season — the Huskies scored on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead.
But the Huskies never put ASU away and the Sun Devils took advantage by successfully running the ball over and over in the fourth quarter on two touchdown drives.
The Washington rushing defense, which has been pretty poor all season, could not get a stop when it needed it. And in the end, the great start meant nothing.
Odd time to bring in Sam Huard
Washington's offense looked fantastic on its first two drives, scoring a touchdown on each. Then, with the third possession starting at its 5, freshman Sam Huard was brought in to play quarterback.
It seems likely that the pregame plan was to bring Huard in at that point, but with the offense playing so well with Morris at quarterback and the Huskies backed up near their own end zone in a driving range, it might have been prudent to change the plan.
The Husky offense stalled, managing just 11 yards before having to punt.
Morris returned for the next offensive series, but the Huskies went three-and-out as the momentum they had in the first two offensive series was gone.
It's possible that the timing of the quarterback change had nothing to do with the offense stalling, but we'll never know.
Mixed reviews for Gregory, Adams
Acting UW coach Bob Gregory deserves credit for having the Huskies ready to play early in the game. New Washington play-caller Junior Adams helped get the offense going with some trick plays and some deep throws that helped loosen the ASU defense.
But this was a game the Huskies let get away and the pick-six in the final minute epitomized the late collapse.
