After starting the season with four straight home games that were supposed to be tune-ups, the Washington Huskies men’s basketball team went on the road for the first time Monday night and held off George Mason for a 77-74 victory at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Terrell Brown Jr. led the way with a game-high 23 points while PJ Fuller tied his personal best with 21 points.
The Huskies (3-2) will face South Dakota State (5-1) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are three impressions UW’s win over George Mason.
UW's zone stifles
George Mason entered the game shooting 41.1% on three-pointers, however the Huskies held the Patriots to just 9-of-23 shooting behind the arc. It was the fewest 3-pointers this season for George Mason.
Washington limited the Patriots to 3 of 14 in the first half.
The Huskies also played a man-to-man defense, but they had some of their best moments defensively with the zone, especially in the first half.
Just before halftime, Nate Roberts had forward Malik Henry pinned along the baseline and he passed outside, which was picked off by Daejon Davis who quickly whipped it ahead to Terrell Brown Jr. to start a 2-on-1 fast break that ended with a lob to the rim for an alley-oop dunk by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
On the ensuing possession, Brown deflected a pass at the top of the key for another turnover. This time, he dropped a pass off to a trailing Davis for another flush and a 29-20 lead with 2:17 left.
Washington, which finished with 10 steals, forced 14 turnovers.
Brown delivers again
The Huskies led 62-60 with 4:47 remaining when Brown scored nine straight points for UW to go ahead 71-65. During the spurt, he converted on 4 of 5 possessions, which ended with dribble drives for three floaters and a layup despite being fouled.
Brown converted 7 of 13 field goals, including 1 of 3 three-pointers and he was 3 of 4 at the line. He also had eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, one block and just one turnover in 37 minutes.
Three-point shooting still an issue
Washington, which shot just 24.1% on three-pointers in its first four games, converted just 3 of 8 from downtown. It was the fewest three-point attempts this season for the Huskies.
No one outside of Fuller, who was 3 for 8, could consistently find the bucket from long range.
Inexplicably, Matthews continues to shoot a high number of three-pointers even though he was 28.2% on three-pointers during his three-seasons at West Virginia. This season, he’s shooting 3 of 18 behind the arc, including 0 for 4 Monday night.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.