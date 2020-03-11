Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a halt Wednesday to all gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, and ordered schools across the state to immediately begin contingency planning for potential closures in the next several days.
The moves mark the strongest action the state has taken to date to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Puget Sound region, which has become the epicenter of a burgeoning national crisis.
Shortly after Inslee's announcement, Seattle Public Schools, the state's largest school district, announced that schools would close for a minimum of two weeks.
Flanked by the leaders of Seattle, Tacoma and Everett, and of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, Inslee said he was ordering the cancellation of large church services, sporting events, concerts, festivals and conventions.
"Today I am ordering, pursuant to my emergency powers, that certain events in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties with more than 250 people are prohibited by order of the governor," Inslee said, at a King County government building in downtown Seattle. The three counties are "experiencing significant community transmission, significant outbreaks and they are large population centers."
The order is in effect through the end of March, Inslee said, but it is "highly likely" it will be extended beyond that time. He said that 250 is not a "magic number" but they believed that gatherings less than that size are more manageable to keep people from being closely squeezed together.
Schools, Inslee said, should be planning for how they can provide meals and other needs for students in the event that they're forced to close in the next few days.
Before the closure of Seattle Public Schools, more than 115 public and private schools across Washington had shut down for at least a day because of coronavirus concerns.
Inslee also urged individuals and businesses to continue to take voluntary "social distancing" steps, to increase telecommuting and to avoid unnecessary social interactions whenever possible.
"We're going to have disturbances but we are going to get ahead of this epidemic," Inslee said. "We have to act."
The order, Inslee said, is legally binding, although they are relying more on "the good judgement of Washingtonians" than any specific enforcement measures. If the state is alerted to specific instances of groups willfully ignoring the order, they will act, he said, but generally "the penalties are you might be killing your granddad if you don't do it."
The actions, Inslee said, are necessary to slow the spread of the outbreak, which the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled a pandemic on Wednesday. The WHO said it was "deeply concerned" about the spread of the virus, but that "all countries can still change the course of this pandemic."
Inslee said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday morning and that he expected the federal government to issue guidance "very much consistent with our thinking here."
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday they were sending more than $600 million to cities, counties and states to help fight the outbreak, including more than $14 million to Washington.
Leaders spoke in front of a chart which marked Wednesday as the beginning of "intervention" as it showed how significant reductions in public gatherings could slow the exponential growth of the virus.
Slowing the spread would help preserve the limited capacity of the region's health care system, so that hospitals, doctors and nurses aren't overwhelmed with more patients than they can treat.
Limiting gatherings and social interactions, will "help ensure that a public health crisis does not become a humanitarian disaster," King County Executive Dow Constantine said.
Additionally, Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, under Constantine's authority, said he was prohibiting public gatherings of fewer than 250 people unless organizers took steps to mitigate transmission of the virus. Those steps include providing hand sanitizing materials, screening employees for symptoms daily and enabling people to be 6 feet apart from one another.
"We expect a large-scale outbreak in weeks and this will be a very difficult time," Duchin said. The epidemic is "the infectious disease equivalent of a major earthquake that’s going to shake us for weeks and weeks."
Duchin urged people to put off elective medical procedures and not go to health care facilities, even for visits, unless absolutely necessary.
He said they have no intention of trying to stop all community gatherings, and they don't want to, but every step they take to limit social interactions reduces opportunities for the disease to spread.
Inslee's order does not apply on Indian reservations, where tribes operate casinos and other tribal businesses. Tribes are separate sovereign entities that predate the establishment of states. As such they are not subject to state regulatory authority except as Congress or the US Supreme Court has delegated jurisdiction.
"Tribes can make their own rules," said Robert Anderson, professor and director of the Native American Law Center at the University of Washington. "That is what sovereignty means."
The Puyallup, Tulalip, Lummi and Snoqualmie casinos remain open for business, as do others.
Inslee read an email from a doctor in Italy, where the virus has overwhelmed medical systems, warning of what could happen if we don't take drastic action.
"Stop saying it's just flu or severe flu," Inslee read. "Please come and see our intensive care units in northern Italy. People can't breathe and we don’t have anywhere to put them."
Staff writer Lynda V. Mapes contributed to this report.