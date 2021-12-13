MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin won’t have safety Collin Wilder for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Arizona State.
Wilder said in a video posted by the Wisconsin football team’s Twitter account that he’d suffered a “very serious injury” that would prevent him from playing in the bowl game. The video didn’t specify the nature of Wilder’s injury.
“I have zero regrets,” Wilder said. “I can go to sleep at night knowing I gave this game and gave this program everything that I had, everything that I had. I have so much to be grateful for. I can’t thank Wisconsin enough for taking a chance on me and giving me the time of my life.”
Wilder recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions this season as a sixth-year senior from Katy, Texas. He also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
He played at Houston from 2016-17, sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules and then played three seasons at Wisconsin.
The Las Vegas Bowl between Wisconsin (8-4) and Arizona State (8-4) takes place Dec. 30.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.